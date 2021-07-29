Apple's MacBook Air M1 is on sale for $850 right now at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Those looking for a new daily-driver should seriously consider the MacBook Air M1. Thanks to Apple's new processor, it's powerful enough to serve most people well and its new fanless design is a big improvement. The laptop normally starts at $1,000, but now you can get it for $850 on Amazon. That's a new all-time low and it's $50 cheaper than the price the laptop has been hovering at for the past few weeks.

Buy MacBook Air M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $850 Buy MacBook Air M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,099

The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but you can also grab the 512GB model for less now, too — $1,099 to be exact, or $150 off its normal price. The extra-storage models ship relatively quickly, but you'll have to wait until the end of August to get the base laptop in your hands. If you're willing to wait, this is the best sale we've seen on the MacBook Air M1 in months.

We consider the MacBook Air M1 to be the best Apple laptop for most people right now. The performance boost that the M1 chipset provides is impressive — sites load almost instantly, scrolling feels effortless and native apps run like clockwork. There's no fan inside the Air M1, so you'll get a quieter experience overall — no annoying whirring when you're pushing the machine to its limits. And the Air M1 should last all day (about 16.5-hours in our testing) so you can use it for work and play.

The Air M1's design is quite familiar, but that's not a bad thing. It's that familiar thin-and-light clamshell with a lovely 13.3-inch Retina display, a big and accurate trackpad and a comfortable keyboard. Yes, you'll have to deal with a 720p webcam and just two USB-C ports, but those are small prices to pay for an otherwise stellar machine.

