The MacBook Air M1 drops back down to $900 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's latest MacBook Air M1 has dropped back down to its all-time-low price today. All color options of the Air M1 are now $900 thanks to an additional $50 coupon that knocks its sale price down from $950 to $900. We last saw this discount earlier this month, so now's the time to grab the thin-and-light laptop if you missed the previous sale.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $900

We consider the MacBook Air M1 the Apple laptop to get right now if you're on the market for a new one. We gave it a score of 94 mostly because Apple didn't mess with that we loved about the previous model — it just improved the internals so much that the Air M1 feels like a very new machine. The model on sale has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and the company's new M1 chipset and the latter makes the biggest difference in how this laptop performs. We were impressed by its blazing fast speeds, including how quickly native apps like Safari load. While 8GB of RAM may seem like not enough, the M1 chip can actually do a lot more with it than previous processors could.

We also still like the Air's simple yet consistent design — the Retina display is lovely, the keyboard and trackpad are a breeze to use and its battery lasted more than 16 hours on a single charge in our testing. While we're not thrilled about the limited port selection (the laptop only has two USB-C ports), we do love the fact that Apple didn't put a fan inside the MacBook Air M1. That means you're getting a quieter machine overall, and in our experience, the built-in heatsink and passive cooling system is enough to keep the Air from getting too hot.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.