Apple's macOS Monterey public beta is now available

While iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are Apple's major software focus this year, there's still plenty to look forward to in macOS Monterey. And you'll be able to get your first taste of it today with the launch of the MacOS Monterey public beta. You can sign up to receive it on Apple's beta software page.

Apple's new OS features a dramatically redesigned version of Safari, which combines tabs and menu options into a single compact bar, as well as enhanced FaceTime features and the ability to enjoy media together with friends. There's also Universal Control — a feature that, sadly, isn't in this public beta — that will eventually let you control your Macs and iPads with a single keyboard and mouse.

Even without Universal Control, the public beta still gives you a sense of how Apple's latest OS feels. The new Safari, in particular, will take a bit of getting used to (though it's not as dramatically different as in iOS 15). And it's nice to see Apple finally giving FaceTime some new capabilities, even if many of them seem to mimic Zoom. You'll also be able to test out AirPlaying audio to macOS, as well as some simplified automation capabilities with Shortcuts.

Let us know what you think of the maCOS Monterey public beta below! As with most beta releases, though, be wary of throwing it onto your primary computer.