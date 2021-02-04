Apple's Magic Keyboards for iPad are cheaper than ever on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Last month, the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad fell to a record-low price of $249, and now that discount has returned. Amazon has knocked $80 off the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard, bringing it back down to $249. The 11-inch version is also discounted but by $100, bringing it down to $199. So regardless of which iPad Pro model you have (or if you have the latest iPad Air), you can get the corresponding Magic Keyboard for much less than usual.

Buy 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $249 Buy 11-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $199

Unsurprisingly, Apple made the most luxurious typing experience for its iPads with the Magic Keyboard — but its high price tag has always made it a bit of a tough sell. We gave it a score of 84 for its excellent typing experience, smooth glass trackpad and it's overall sturdiness. The keyboard itself is just as comfortable as that on the latest MacBook Air and it helps that it uses Apple's updated scissor switches rather than the butterfly keys of yesteryear. Propping your iPad up on your lap using the Magic Keyboard is an easy experience that's mostly wobble-free, so you can actually use the tablet as a laptop replacement with this accessory.

The Magic Keyboard does require charging, but it has a single USB-C port to do that. Your iPad can also charge up while it's connected to the keyboard thanks to the rear smart connector, leaving its single port free for dongles and other adapters.

Sales like this are good opportunities for those pining over the Magic Keyboard to grab one without spending too much. However, there remain plenty of other, more affordable Bluetooth keyboards out there that work well with the iPad. We like Logitech's $150 Folio Touch keyboard case for its backlit keys, decent trackpad and rubber bumpers that provide extra protection.

