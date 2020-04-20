Apple Magic Keyboard review: Blurring the line between iPad and MacBook

I screwed up. A while back, while I was filming a gag for our iPad Pro review, my work laptop — which I haphazardly propped on the arm of my couch — slid off and took a nose-dive onto the corner of my coffee table. So long, Retina display. Since then, I’ve spent most of my days plugging away on a desktop PC, but it wasn’t long until the urge to work on a couch, or in a chair, or literally anywhere that wasn’t my Ikea desk began to consume me. Thankfully, the Magic Keyboard showed up just as my mania was hitting its peak.
With my MacBook screen totally borked, I spent the last few days writing this review on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Apple’s new keyboard, because I demand the ability to write anywhere I damn well please. (Well, within the confines of my apartment, anyway.) More importantly, the Magic Keyboard and its trackpad are further evidence of a shift in Apple’s tablet strategy that started to take shape with iPadOS, making the line between iPads and full-blown Macs thinner than ever. The Magic Keyboard might not be my ideal solution, and it’s pricey compared to some of the third-party options. But its technical elegance and the fact it draws inspiration from Apple’s much-improved MacBook keyboards, make this the best all-around option for being productive on your iPad Pro.