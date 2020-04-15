Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple's new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is available to order now

The $299 peripheral will start shipping next week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
41m ago
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
Apple

Apple has opened orders for its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and it’ll start shipping the peripheral next week. The keyboard includes a built-in trackpad, which should bring much more utility to the tablet following the addition of trackpad and mouse support in iPadOS 13.4.

The Magic Keyboard connects magnetically to your iPad Pro, and it boasts a floating design, so you can adjust the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The backlit keys use scissor switches (as opposed to the janky butterfly mechanism in some recent MacBook keyboards) with 1mm travel.

There are layout options for more than 30 languages, including French, German, Japanese, Spanish and simplified Chinese. The Magic Keyboard costs $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the version that fits the 12.9-inch tablet.

