Apple's new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is available to order now

Apple has opened orders for its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and it’ll start shipping the peripheral next week. The keyboard includes a built-in trackpad, which should bring much more utility to the tablet following the addition of trackpad and mouse support in iPadOS 13.4.

The Magic Keyboard connects magnetically to your iPad Pro, and it boasts a floating design, so you can adjust the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The backlit keys use scissor switches (as opposed to the janky butterfly mechanism in some recent MacBook keyboards) with 1mm travel.