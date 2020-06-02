Apple News+ will feature audio versions of stories, iOS update shows

Apple’s News+ platform is getting an audio feature. As reported by 9to5Mac, today’s public release of iOS 13.5.1 has been accompanied by the first beta version of iOS 13.5.5, and hidden within is “Apple News+ Audio,” which will offer audio stories to News+ subscribers.

It looks like the existing News app will get a new “Audio” tab, which will give users access to recorded news stories via an interface similar to Apple News. Recorded stories will appear in a media player that takes the same form as the one in Podcast, enabling rewind, skipping and playback speed adjustment.