Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Apple's latest acquisition could help Siri understand what you're saying

Voysis focused on AI that could respond to natural language requests.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
52m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The battle between AI voice assistants continues to rage on, and now Apple has acquired a tech firm, Voysis, that is all about helping computers understand natural language. As reported by Bloomberg, the firm's now-deleted website said it could produce search results from phrases like "I need a new LED TV, my budget is $1,000."

In 2017 TechCrunch interviewed CEO Peter Cahill, who pitched his company's approach as not a competitor to Siri, Assistant or Alexa, but a more general platform that businesses could use to build their own customer service bots on. Voysis is now just one of many AI startups Apple has bought in the last few years, and hopefully users will see benefits from its technology son.

In this article: acquisition, business, gear, machine learning, natural language, siri, voice assistant, voysis
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

View
Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

View
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

View
Blackmagic's pro livestreaming switcher can broadcast without software

Blackmagic's pro livestreaming switcher can broadcast without software

View
Ten years in, a look at the iPad killers that weren't

Ten years in, a look at the iPad killers that weren't

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr