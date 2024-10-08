Advertisement
Apple Prime Day deals include record-low prices on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks and more

We've sorted out the Prime Day Apple deals that are actually worth your time.

jeff dunn
Senior Reporter, Buying Advice
If you've been holding out for a discount before picking up a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or set of AirPods, Amazon's October Prime Day sale looks like a decent time to pounce. We'll inevitably see more discounts pop up as we approach Black Friday, but the retail giant's latest sale has dropped a few Apple gadgets down to the lowest price we've tracked. To make things quick and easy, we've picked through the junky deals and rounded up the best actual Apple deals we could find below. We'll update this post as new offers arise. Before you dive in, though, remember that you'll need to be a Prime subscriber to access some of the offers in the Prime Big Deal Days sale (as it's officially called).

MacBook Air 15-inch (2024)
The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air with an M3 chip. (Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget)

  • Apple MacBook Air M3 (15-inch) for $1,044 ($255 off): We consider the newest MacBook Air to be the best laptop for most people. The 15-inch model is a half-pound heavier than its 13-inch counterpart, but it has a more robust speaker system, and the added heft may be worth it if you need the extra screen space. This deal only beats the previous low by $5, but it's the best price we've tracked all the same. Note that this is the base model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD; higher-end configs are also on sale if you want more storage and memory.

  • Apple iPad (9th gen) for $199 ($130 off): This model has technically been discontinued, and we've seen this discount for much of the last couple of months, but it bears repeating that $199 is a great price for an iPad that's still perfectly competent for casual media consumption. You'll have to put up with thicker bezels, the antiquated Home button and a meager 64GB of storage, but you get (almost) the same clean software and expansive app library as any other Apple tablet.

  • Apple iPad mini (6th gen) for $350 ($149 off): To be clear, this is a bad time to buy the iPad mini, as Apple is expected to launch a long-overdue refresh before the end of the year. But if you don’t care about owning the latest and just want a small iPad for (relatively) cheap, this is about $30 less than the 8.3-inch slate’s typical street price over the last few months.

  • Apple Pencil Pro for $98 ($31 off): This is the biggest drop to date for Apple's top-end stylus; just make sure you own (or plan on buying) one the latest iPad Airs or iPad Pros before taking the plunge.

  • Apple MagSafe Charger (25W) for $33 ($6 off): While not a huge discount, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the company’s newest MagSafe charger, which now supports wireless charging speeds up to 25W with the iPhone 16 (and an appropriate power brick).

  • Valentina Palladino

  • Valentina Palladino

  • Valentina Palladino

  • Valentina Palladino

  • Apple Pencil (USB-C) for $67 ($12 off): This stylus is a more affordable version of the new "pro" Pencil, and it works with most new iPads.

  • Valentina Palladino

  • Valentina Palladino

  • Valentina Palladino

