Valentina Palladino
Why you can trust us
Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Live
Apple Prime Day deals include record-low prices on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks and more
We've sorted out the Prime Day Apple deals that are actually worth your time.
If you’ve been holding out for a discount before picking up a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or set of AirPods, Amazon’s October Prime Day sale looks like a decent time to pounce. We'll inevitably see more discounts pop up as we approach Black Friday, but the retail giant's latest sale has dropped a few Apple gadgets down to the lowest price we've tracked. To make things quick and easy, we've picked through the junky deals and rounded up the best actual Apple deals we could find below. We'll update this post as new offers arise. Before you dive in, though, remember that you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to access some of the offers in the Prime Big Deal Days sale (as it’s officially called).
Best Prime Day Apple deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) for $169 ($80 off MSRP): This is the lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s noise-canceling wireless earbuds, which we consider the best choice for iOS users.
Apple AirPods Max for $395 ($154 off): This matches the all-time low for Apple’s over-ear noise-cancelers, though this price only applies to the older Lightning-based model, not the newer revision with USB-C. If you can live with the outdated charging port and somewhat bulky design, though, the old model still offers clean sound and top-notch ANC.
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, GPS) for $170 ($79 off): It’s getting a bit long in the tooth, but the entry-level Apple Watch remains a fine choice for first-time smartwatch buyers, so long as you can live without the larger always-on display and more advanced health features of the pricier Series 10. This is another one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for the 40mm model; the larger 44mm variant is similarly discounted at $200.
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, GPS + Cellular) for $220 ($79 off): If you need more than Wi-Fi, the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Apple Watch SE with cellular support are also cheaper than usual at $220 and $250, respectively.
Apple MacBook Air M2 (13-inch) for $749 ($250 off): It's a generation old now, but the M2 MacBook Air offers most of the same benefits as the latest model, minus the slightly faster chip, dual external monitor support and improved storage speeds in the base model. This discount matches the lowest price we've seen. Just be sure you can live with 8GB of RAM before pulling the trigger. And if you need more storage, the 512GB model is also on sale at $200 more.
Apple MacBook Air M3 (15-inch) for $1,044 ($255 off): We consider the newest MacBook Air to be the best laptop for most people. The 15-inch model is a half-pound heavier than its 13-inch counterpart, but it has a more robust speaker system, and the added heft may be worth it if you need the extra screen space. This deal only beats the previous low by $5, but it's the best price we've tracked all the same. Note that this is the base model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD; higher-end configs are also on sale if you want more storage and memory.
Apple iPad (9th gen) for $199 ($130 off): This model has technically been discontinued, and we've seen this discount for much of the last couple of months, but it bears repeating that $199 is a great price for an iPad that's still perfectly competent for casual media consumption. You'll have to put up with thicker bezels, the antiquated Home button and a meager 64GB of storage, but you get (almost) the same clean software and expansive app library as any other Apple tablet.
Apple iPad mini (6th gen) for $350 ($149 off): To be clear, this is a bad time to buy the iPad mini, as Apple is expected to launch a long-overdue refresh before the end of the year. But if you don’t care about owning the latest and just want a small iPad for (relatively) cheap, this is about $30 less than the 8.3-inch slate’s typical street price over the last few months.
Apple Pencil Pro for $98 ($31 off): This is the biggest drop to date for Apple's top-end stylus; just make sure you own (or plan on buying) one the latest iPad Airs or iPad Pros before taking the plunge.
Apple MagSafe Charger (25W) for $33 ($6 off): While not a huge discount, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the company’s newest MagSafe charger, which now supports wireless charging speeds up to 25W with the iPhone 16 (and an appropriate power brick).
Live8 updates
Apple Pencil (USB-C) for $67 ($12 off): This stylus is a more affordable version of the new "pro" Pencil, and it works with most new iPads.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.