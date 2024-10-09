Apple Prime Day deals include the Apple AirPods Max for their lowest price yet

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Since Apple never bothers to put its own products on sale, we have to rely on third party retailers to do it for them. Amazon Prime Day is always a good bet for Apple deals (as long as you're not looking for new, unlocked iPhones) and this October event is no different. Right now, Apple's over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, have returned to $395. That's a record low on the Lightning models and one we first saw during July's Prime Day sale. The new USB-C version of the headphones is also on sale for $500, which is $50 off their regular price.

During the iPhone 16 event in September, Apple announced new standard AirPods but didn't reveal a new pair of over-ear phones. Instead, the AirPods Max were given a couple of new colors and an upgrade to a USB-C port. Those models aren't seeing the same discount, however. If you're fine using an older charging method and don't need one of the new colors, you can save a decent amount of cash. We should also point out that new Max headphones may come next year, but they aren't likely to be near this price.

Internally, the models are the same, with the same balanced audio and solid active noise cancellation we experienced during our review of the cans back in 2020. Our reviewer, Billy Steele, noted that the Max headphones are on the heavy side at 385 grams but that the design makes them feel remarkably light. The onboard controls are also a joy to use and the integration with Siri is helpful.

Our main complaint with the Max is the high asking price. At $395 that issue is mitigated a bit, putting them around the same price as the top pick in our headphone guide. Still, for Apple fans who crave the brand's premium build and aesthetic, this is a pretty good deal.

