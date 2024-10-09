Advertisement
Engadget
Why you can trust us

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.

Live

Apple Prime Day deals on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks and more that are still available today

We've sorted out the Apple Prime Day deals that are actually worth your time.

jeff dunn
Senior Reporter, Buying Advice
0
Engadget

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is underway, and it’s brought a few good discounts on Apple devices along with it. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new Apple Watch, iPad or set of AirPods, we’ve quickly rounded up the best Apple Prime Day deals we can find below. We’ll update this post as we find more offers of note. Just keep in mind that Black Friday is around the corner, so there’s always a chance we see more deals over the next month or so. As a reminder, this latest “Prime Big Deal Days” sale runs through October 9, with many of the discounts exclusive to Prime subscribers.

AirPods Pro (2022) review
The AirPods Pro 2. (Billy Steele/Engadget)
MacBook Air 15-inch (2024)
The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air with an M3 chip. (Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget)

  • Apple iPad (9th gen) for $199 ($130 off): This model has technically been discontinued, and we've seen this discount for much of the last couple of months, but it bears repeating that $199 is a great price for an iPad that's still perfectly competent for casual media consumption. You'll have to put up with thicker bezels, the antiquated Home button and a meager 64GB of storage, but you get (almost) the same clean software and expansive app library as any other Apple tablet.

  • Apple iPad mini (6th gen) for $350 ($149 off): To be clear, this is a bad time to buy the iPad mini, as Apple is expected to launch a long-overdue refresh before the end of the year. But if you don’t care about owning the latest and just want a small iPad for (relatively) cheap, this is about $30 less than the 8.3-inch slate’s typical street price over the last few months.

  • Apple Pencil Pro for $97 ($32 off): This is the biggest drop to date for Apple's top-end stylus; just make sure you own (or plan on buying) one the latest iPad Airs or iPad Pros before taking the plunge.

  • Apple MagSafe Charger (25W) for $33 ($6 off): While not a huge discount, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the company’s newest MagSafe charger, which now supports wireless charging speeds up to 25W with the iPhone 16 (and an appropriate power brick).

Live36 updates

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.