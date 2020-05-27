Apple updates Schoolwork app to help teachers manage classrooms from afar

Apple has updated its collaborative education app with new features that will make it easier for students and teachers to participate in classroom activities remotely. The company’s Schoolwork app has been given a significant makeover with updates that make it easier for teachers to manage assignments from afar.
The app’s navigation has been redesigned so teachers can quickly tab through all their handouts for each class, and quickly access drafts and favorites. On the student side, the app will also show which assignments are due across each of their classes.