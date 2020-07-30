Apple Store app's 'For You' tab shows personalized shopping suggestions

Apple has updated its Store app for iOS and iPadOS with a new tab that shows all the devices linked to your Apple ID along with shopping suggestions based on that list. As 9to5Mac notes, tapping on the tab shows an overview of the iPhones, iPads and Macs you have under the “Your devices” list.

The new section also shows accessories you can buy that are compatible with your devices. And if you have an iPhone, tapping on it shows its warranty information. In case it doesn’t have one anymore, the app will display a trade-in value instead, as well as a quick link to start the Apple Trade In process.