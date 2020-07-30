Latest in Gear

Apple Store app's 'For You' tab shows personalized shopping suggestions

Apple has also launched a new tool that lets you compare your current iPhone with a new model.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
57m ago
Apple has updated its Store app for iOS and iPadOS with a new tab that shows all the devices linked to your Apple ID along with shopping suggestions based on that list. As 9to5Mac notes, tapping on the tab shows an overview of the iPhones, iPads and Macs you have under the “Your devices” list.

The new section also shows accessories you can buy that are compatible with your devices. And if you have an iPhone, tapping on it shows its warranty information. In case it doesn’t have one anymore, the app will display a trade-in value instead, as well as a quick link to start the Apple Trade In process.

Since the Apple Store’s purpose is to sell you the tech giant’s products, Apple has also launched an in—depth iPhone comparison tool. When you navigate to the iPhone product page, you’ll see a new feature that lets you compare your current iPhone with a newer model side-by-side. You’ll also be able to compare two newer models to see how much they’ll cost you, along with possible trade-in discounts, and help you decide which one to get.

The Apple Store app launched in 2010 and expanded to 20 more countries back in March. It’s available for download in the App Store in 175 nations and regions worldwide.

