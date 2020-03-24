Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Apple's App Store is coming to 20 more countries

Serbia, Morocco, Afghanistan, Libya and Iraq are on the new list.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Shutterstock

Apple is planning the largest expansion of its App Store since 2012 by adding 20 new countries, according to an article on its developer portal. The company asked developers to log into their accounts to accept the latest license terms so their apps will be available in those regions. Apple didn't say when the rollout would begin, but it asked devs to update their info by no later than April 10th.

The list of new countries is as follows (according to 9to5Mac): Afghanistan, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire, Georgia, Maldives, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Iraq, Kosovo, Libya, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nauru, Rwanda, Tonga, Zambia and Vanuatu.

Apple currently offers the App Store in 155 countries or regions, so the latest expansion will boost that to 175 nations and regions out of 195 in the world. As a 9to5Mac commenter noted, the population of those countries combined is 291 million people, marking a substantial boost in potential users. According to a happy Serbian commenter, so far the workaround has been that "we had to use [the] US App Store and couldn't save our card details. I'm shocked!"

In this article: afghanistan, app store, apple, countries, expansion, gear, iraq, mobile, morocco, serbia
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

View
Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

View
T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

View
NASA wants students' help designing tech for the Moon and Mars

NASA wants students' help designing tech for the Moon and Mars

View
Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr