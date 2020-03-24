Apple's App Store is coming to 20 more countries

The list of new countries is as follows (according to 9to5Mac): Afghanistan, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire, Georgia, Maldives, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Iraq, Kosovo, Libya, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nauru, Rwanda, Tonga, Zambia and Vanuatu.

Apple currently offers the App Store in 155 countries or regions, so the latest expansion will boost that to 175 nations and regions out of 195 in the world. As a 9to5Mac commenter noted, the population of those countries combined is 291 million people, marking a substantial boost in potential users. According to a happy Serbian commenter, so far the workaround has been that "we had to use [the] US App Store and couldn't save our card details. I'm shocked!"