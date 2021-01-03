Apple reopens all 270 of its US stores, for now

For the first time in nearly a year, all 270 Apple Stores in the US are open. When the pandemic first made its way stateside and Apple announced it was temporarily closing some of its retail locations, the company said the plan was to start reopening on March 27th, 2020. But as the pandemic progressed and the situation changed, Apple was forced to adapt.

In May of last year, the company started to reopen the majority of its stores. However, following a recent set of closures in Texas , it wasn't possible to visit every store. That changed today when stores in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio reopened to the public. That said, as 9to5Mac notes , many locations are still operating with some form of restrictions in place. For example, your local Apple Store may only offer in-person shopping if you make an appointment. In yet other states and cities, they may only be open for express pickup and Genius appointments. It should go without saying, the situation could change at any moment as Apple responds to updated health guidelines.