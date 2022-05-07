Apple TV 4K with 32 GB storage falls to an all-time low of $150

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've been looking to grab a new Apple TV, you now have another chance to do so at a discount. The 32GB version of the Apple TV 4K device released in 2021 is now available for $150 at Amazon, or $29 less than its retail price of $179. That's the lowest price we've seen for the streaming box on the website — it was only briefly available for that much last holiday season.

We gave the 2021 Apple TV 4K a score of 90 in our review and praised it for coming with an excellent Siri remote, which we think is a great selling point for the device. It's larger than its predecessor, making it harder to lose, and we found its revamped directional pad easier to use for making fine-tuned selections. You can even use the pad as dial to scrub backwards and forwards in a video. We also found that the remote does an excellent job at interpreting our voice commands.

We praised the Apple TV for its quicker performance and capability to load apps faster than before, as well. Its A12 Bionic processor gives it the capability to support Dolby Vision content, HDR videos at 60FPS and Dolby Atmos for an immersive, room-filling audio. And, if you have an iPhone or an iPad, the streaming box is probably the option that makes the most sense for you. It will allow you to beam content to your TV via AirPlay and screen mirroring, and you'll be able to use your iOS device to type in text on your TV. The Apple TV also comes in a version with 64GB of storage, though that one's not on sale at the moment.

