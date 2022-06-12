Apple TV 4K is at a new all-time low of $130 on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Apple TV 4K has never been cheaper on Amazon. The 32GB version of the device is now available for $130, or $49 less than its retail price of $179. The 64GB is at $150, also $50 lower than retail. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's premium streaming boxes.

Devindra Hardawar gave the 2021 Apple TV 4K a score of 90 in our review, noting its revamped Siri remote with more physical controls as a top selling point. We found its directional pad easier to use for making fine-tuned selections compared to the prior remote's touchpad. You can even use the pad as an iPod-style touch wheel to scrub backwards and forwards in a video. Siri interprets voice commands well if you don't feel like giving your fingers a workout.

While there are many less expensive streaming devices on the market, we think Apple TV 4K is the best premium option around. It has support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, and it runs on an A12 Bionic chip (which is also used to power the third-gen iPad Air and iPhone XS). You can use AirPlay to share video, photos and more from your other Apple devices to your TV. There's the option to see a live feed of HomeKit-enabled cameras and to control smart home devices through Apple TV 4K, and, if you have the relevant subscription, an ever-growing library of games available through Apple Arcade.

Of course, the main reason most folks will pick up an Apple TV 4K is so they can watch shows and movies. The device supports a plethora of streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, Disney+, Sling TV, Hulu and Twitch.

