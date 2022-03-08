Live sports come to Apple TV+ with MLB's Friday Night Baseball

The platform will stream two exclusive games per week.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|03.08.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
March 8th, 2022
In this article: news, gear, apple event march 2022, Apple, televsion, Apple TV+, streaming, streaming video
Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball
Apple

For the first time, live sports are coming to Apple TV+ courtesy of Friday Night Baseball, Apple announced today during its Peek Performance event. Once Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agree to a new collective bargaining agreement, Apple will stream two games per week that will only be available on the company's streaming platform. The weekly doubleheader will be available in eight countries and you won't have to worry about local blackouts. In the US, Apple will also stream MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights from regular season games. US fans, in addition to their counterparts, will also have access to a 24/7 livestream featuring game replays, news, analysis and more. For a limited time, Apple said Friday Night Baseball would be available through Apple TV+ without the need for a subscription. 

Developing...

Catch up on all of the news from Apple’s Peek Performance event right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget