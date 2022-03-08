Live sports come to Apple TV+ with MLB's Friday Night Baseball

For the first time, live sports are coming to Apple TV+ courtesy of Friday Night Baseball, Apple announced today during its Peek Performance event. Once Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agree to a new collective bargaining agreement, Apple will stream two games per week that will only be available on the company's streaming platform. The weekly doubleheader will be available in eight countries and you won't have to worry about local blackouts. In the US, Apple will also stream MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights from regular season games. US fans, in addition to their counterparts, will also have access to a 24/7 livestream featuring game replays, news, analysis and more. For a limited time, Apple said Friday Night Baseball would be available through Apple TV+ without the need for a subscription.

