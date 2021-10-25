Apple's first Korean TV series is about brain hacking

'Dr. Brain' features a 'Parasite' star and it debuts worldwide on Apple TV+ next week.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|10.25.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 25th, 2021
In this article: television, apple, news, south korea, apple tv, entertainment, lee sun-kyun, kim jee-woon, dr brain, brain hacking, apple tv plus, streaming
A still from Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain in which Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) lies on a table wearing a headpiece covered in wires.
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will expand into a new territory when it launches in South Korea on November 4th. In a case of perfect timing, the streaming service's first series from the country will debut worldwide on the same day (or a day earlier if you're in the US).

The brilliantly titled Dr. Brain is a sci-fi drama based on a webtoon of the same name. Lee Sun-kyun of Parasite fame (he played Park Dong-ik, the father of the well-off family) stars as brain scientist Sewon. After Sewon's family suffers a mysterious accident, he hacks the brains of the deceased to access their memories and learn clues about what happened.

The six-episode series is co-written, directed and executive produced by the highly regarded filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, who's perhaps best known for The Good, The Bad and The Weird and I Saw the Devil. A new episode of Dr. Brain will hit Apple TV+ each week until the finale on December 10th. 

It's a busy fall for sci-fi projects on Apple TV+. Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov's books of the same name, debuted in September, while alien invasion series Invasion premiered last Friday. A movie called Finch, in which Tom Hanks plays a man who takes a road trip across post-apocalyptic America with his dog and robot, will hit Apple TV+ on November 5th.

