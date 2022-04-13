Apple signs an exclusive deal with Tom Hanks' production company

A sequel to 'Greyhound' is in the works.
Apple is looking to build on the success of TV+ by locking in Tom Hanks' production company to an exclusive multi-year deal. The agreement with Playtone covers series, documentaries and unscripted projects.

Hanks is also set to star in a sequel to World War II movie Greyhound. The thriller was one of the most-watched projects on Apple TV+, according to Deadline. Apple scooped up distribution rights to the film in 2020. Greyhound was supposed to be released theatrically, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from being released in theaters. There was a similar situation with Finch, a post-apocalyptic survival film in which Hanks' character is accompanied on the road by his dog and a helper robot. That movie hit Apple TV+ in November.

Apple has had a working relationship with Playtone, which was founded by Hanks and producer Gary Goetzman, for a few years. It was announced in 2019 that the two companies and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television were working on Masters of the Air, a follow-up series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Production of the show has wrapped, but a release date hasn't been announced.

Adding more shows and movies from Playtone to the library will bolster Apple TV+, which is on a great run. It just became the first streaming service to win the Best Picture Oscar (for CODA) while sitcom Ted Lasso enjoyed huge success at last year's Emmys. Recent shows like Severance and Slow Horses have earned acclaim as well.

