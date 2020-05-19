Tom Hanks WWII movie 'Greyhound' will premiere on Apple TV+

Tom Hanks is joining the ranks of stars premiering movies on streaming services during the pandemic, but he’s not going to one of the usual outlets. Deadline reports that Hanks is premiering his WWII naval drama Greyhound on Apple TV+, making it Apple’s largest movie project to date. The tech firm hasn’t announced a release date, although Greyhound was was originally slated to debut on Father’s Day weekend (the weekend of June 19th) through Sony Pictures. It’s safe to say you won’t see it in movie theaters when many are likely to remain closed even as lockdowns lift.

Hanks wrote the movie and plays an officer who takes command of a Navy destroyer during the early days of WWII, when the US had formed an alliance with the UK to deliver critical resources for the fight against Germany.