Image credit: Apple

Apple TV+ posts a full trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story'

The Spike Jonze-directed documentary premieres in IMAX theaters April 3rd.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
With SXSW 2020 canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple is hyping its upcoming Beastie Boys documentary with a nearly three-minute trailer posted tonight on YouTube. Acquired at Sundance, the documentary promises to have "Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship."

The trailer gives some insight into what its "live documentary experience" is like, with the two telling their stories on a stage in front of pictures and videos of the group's heyday. 25 years after directing the video for Sabotage, Spike Jonze once again helms this documentary, which will arrive on Apple's service as it continues to try to find a footing as competition from other streamers grows. Netflix released a documentary a day just this week, while Disney+, HBO Max and others are also pushing forward.

Beastie Boys Story will premiere first in IMAX theaters on April 2nd -- assuming we're still doing that -- and is scheduled to start streaming on Apple's $5 per month premium service beginning April 24th.

Source: Apple TV+ (YouTube)
