Watch the trailer for Spike Lee's Netflix movie 'Da 5 Bloods'

Spike Lee is no stranger to streaming movies, but he’s now ready to show just what he can do when his next joint goes directly to Netflix. The service has released (via Hollywood Reporter) the first trailer for Da 5 Bloods, a tale of black Vietnam War veterans who return to the country to find the remains of their squad leader (played by Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman) and recover buried gold. As the clip shows, though, this is more than just a treasure hunt. The vets will have to grapple with the consequences of the war not just for themselves, but the country they fought in.

There’s a recognizable cast beyond Boseman, including Delroy Lindo (Malcolm X), Clarke Peters (The Wire), Norm Lewis (Scandal) and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlackKkKlansman).