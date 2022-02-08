Apple reportedly increases pay for many US retail employees

Apple is reportedly handing out raises to many of its retail employees in the US. According to Bloomberg, the company has increased the pay of some of its retail workers, including sales staff, Genius Bar support personnel and senior hourly workers, by as much as 10 percent. The exact number depends on the store where each employee works and their specific role. According to the outlet, the hikes don’t apply to all employees, and some have only seen their compensation increase by about two percent.

The pay hikes come in the same week Apple reportedly expanded benefits for all of its US retail employees. Per Bloomberg, the company will offer both full-time and part-time staff at all of its 270 stores nationwide increased sick days, paid parental leave and more starting April 4th. The moves are a response to a tight labor market. Like many other businesses, Apple has struggled to recruit and retain hourly workers during the pandemic. Staffing shortages due to COVID-19 exposures and infections have led to multiple store closures in recent months. Retail staff have also complained of poor working conditions that involve low pay and stressful workloads. Over the same time period, Apple has recorded multiple record-breaking fiscal quarters.