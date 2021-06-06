Apple Wallet can hold driver's licenses in iOS 15

With iOS 15, Apple Wallet will receive the ability to store driver's licenses just like it does credit cards and discount codes. The digital version of your ID will function just like a physical license, and will even be accepted at TSA checkpoints. At launch, the feature will only be available for those in participating US states.

The Apple Wallet version of your driver's license is encrypted and can be read via digital scanners. The iOS 15 update also adds Apple Wallet support for ID and lock cards in general, and even hotel keys at participating venues.

In a new partnership with the TSA, Apple Wallet will automatically pull up the exact information you need to breeze through airport security, and it'll be available on your iPhone in a single scan.

Apple has been working on the technology to support IDs and passports for at least a year.