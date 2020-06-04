Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $179

If you’re looking to help your dad on their fitness journey and they happen to own an iPhone, you’ll want to check out the Apple Watch Series 3 sale Amazon and Walmart are currently holding. The two retailers have discounted the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS by $20 to $179 and $209, respectively. While $20 off is a modest discount, $179 is just $10 shy of the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm model, and $209 is a new low price for the 42mm variant.
With how similar the Series 4 and Series 5 are to one another, Apple doesn't sell the former anymore. That leaves the Series 3 as the budget pick for people who want to save money by going for an older model. While it's missing features like ECG measurement, fall detection and an always-on display, everything that makes the Apple Watch one of the best fitness wearables you can buy currently is present on the Series 3. It features a lightweight and attractive design, accurate heart rate and activity tracking, as well as a compelling selection of apps and all-day battery life. Engadget's Chris Velazco gave the Series 3 an 82 when he reviewed the device back in 2017. With the Series 3, he thought Apple’s wearable had finally come into its own after the company’s first two attempts.
