Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $179

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 GPS at Walmart - $179

With how similar the Series 4 and Series 5 are to one another, Apple doesn't sell the former anymore. That leaves the Series 3 as the budget pick for people who want to save money by going for an older model. While it's missing features like ECG measurement, fall detection and an always-on display, everything that makes the Apple Watch one of the best fitness wearables you can buy currently is present on the Series 3. It features a lightweight and attractive design, accurate heart rate and activity tracking, as well as a compelling selection of apps and all-day battery life. Engadget's Chris Velazco gave the Series 3 an 82 when he reviewed the device back in 2017. With the Series 3, he thought Apple’s wearable had finally come into its own after the company’s first two attempts.

