The Apple Watch Series 6 falls back to $249

Update 8:42am ET: Amazon has limited stock of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red Edition.

Amazon and Best Buy are giving you another chance to grab a 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 for the lowest price it has ever been available on the websites. You can now get the Apple smartwatch in Product Red with GPS for $249, or $150 less than its original retail price. That's also the same price as the 40mm Apple Watch SE and $30 less than the 44mm version of the entry-level smartwatch. If you missed the opportunity to buy the Watch Series 6 at this price point back in April, here's your chance to do so. Take note that it may look like it's listed for $399 on Amazon, but it'll show up as $249 after you add it your cart.

The Watch Series 6 has a blood oxygen sensor, which shines a combination of LED and infrared light through the skin in your fingertip to detect your blood's oxygen saturation levels. In other words, it can tell how well your lungs are delivering oxygenated blood throughout your body. However, we were more impressed with its under-the-hood upgrades, as we mentioned in our review where we gave it a score of 89.

The model uses Apple's new S6 chip, resulting in a zippier performance compared to its predecessors. Apps launch more quickly and swiping through watchfaces feel faster, as well. It's also more energy efficient, which translates to longer battery life, and charges faster than the previous Watch generation. In addition, the device has all the features that come with watchOS 7, including a handwashing timer and a sleep tracker.

Only the 40mm GPS-only Product Red version is on sale at the moment, and you can't get the other colors for the same price. Product Red versions of Apple's devices are special, though, because the tech giant has been giving proceeds from their sales to the Global Fund's HIV/AIDS programs for over a decade now. The initiative's goal shifted last year due to the pandemic, and Apple announced that it will be donating "100 percent of eligible proceeds" from Product Red purchases to the Global Fund's COVID‑19 response efforts until December 30th, 2021.

