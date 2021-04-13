Apple Watch Series 6 price falls again to a new low of $249

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Back-to-back discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 have seen it hit two all-time lows in less than 24 hours. Best Buy has taken another $50 off the 40mm Product Red edition with GPS to bring it down to $249, a saving of $150 from the original price. The latest cut means the smartwatch is now $30 cheaper than Apple's entry-level option, the Watch SE, despite offering more health-oriented features. You'll have to be quick, though, as the offer is only available today.

As an added incentive, Best Buy is also throwing in six months of Apple Fitness+, an exercise subscription service designed to be used with the Apple Watch. You'd normally pay $10 a month for access, so the promo is a good way to test the waters. As we noted in our review, Fitness+ is tightly integrated with Apple's smartwatch, which syncs with workout videos and displays metrics like duration, heart rate and progress on your wrist. Apple Music also lets you see what songs will be played during the virtual classes ahead of time and add them to your playlist.

By now, you should be familiar with Apple's best-selling smartwatch. But, as a quick summary, the Watch Series 6 is the best option for iPhone owners. While Apple didn't deviate from its predecessor's design, it did add some notable changes under the hood. These include a blood oxygen sensor, an ECG and an always-on altimeter. Plus, it's faster, smoother and boasts improved battery life and quicker charging times than the Watch Series 5.

Of course, you have to dig the red color, but it's for a good cause. Some of the proceeds from Product Red sales go to HIV/AIDS charities, which currently require vital support for health systems disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

