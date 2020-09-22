The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

Buy Series 6 (44mm gold) at Amazon - $415 Buy Series 6 (44mm silver) at Amazon - $415

There are two things to keep in mind with these discounts. First, not every model is on sale, so make sure to check the pricing of the specific one you want before adding it to your cart. Second, many Series 6 and SE models will take a couple of weeks to ship due to high demand. However, you can place your order now to lock in the lower price and simply wait a while to get your new smartwatch.

We have yet to fully review the $399 Apple Watch Series 6 and the $279 Apple Watch SE, but both made good first impressions. The former is Apple’s new top-of-the-line wearable, featuring all of the perks that the Series 5 had in addition to an updated processor, a blood oxygen sensor, an always-on altimeter and a number of new features introduced in watchOS 7. The Apple Watch SE is an entirely new device that sacrifices a few hardware perks — namely an always-on display, blood oxygen sensor and ECG abilities — for the sake of a lower price tag. All new Apple Watches come with a three-month free trial of Fitness Plus, Apple’s new exercise subscription service that’s slated to debut before the end of the year.

If you want to be truly safe, you can wait for our full reviews before taking the plunge and buying a new Apple Watch. But if you’re set on investing in one of the latest smartwatches, Amazon’s current sales are the best we’ve seen so far. It’s also worth noting that the online retailer also has the gold-with-pink-sport-band Apple Watch Series 5, which includes an always-on display and ECG capabilities, on sale for $299 as well.

