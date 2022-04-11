Apple Watch Series 7 falls to a new all-time low of $314 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple Watch Series 7 models are still on sale at Amazon starting at $330, but one model in particular just fell even further. The 41mm GPS model with a green aluminum case and green "Clover Sport" band has now dropped to $314 or $85 off, marking a new low price for Watch Series 7 models.

If you're fond of green, you'll get Apple's latest Watch Series 7 model with improvements over the Series 6 like a larger screen, faster charging and IP6X dust resistance. The bigger display makes it easier to see time at a glance, and the faster charging is handy if you like to wear your Watch continuously — even while you sleep. As with past models, it also comes with features like an always-on display, a rich app ecosystem and tight integration with Fitness+ and other Apple apps. On the downside, it doesn't have the best sleep-tracking app around and isn't the best option for Android users.

If you're looking for a more neutral or other color, worry not. Other 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS models are still on sale in Red, Abyss Blue, Midnight (black) and Starlight (white) at the $330 price tag we saw last week. And there are a variety of 41mm GPS+Cellular models on sale for $429 ($70 off), 45mm GPS models for $359 ($70 off) and 45mm GPS + Cellular models for $459 (also $70 off). These are essentially the same deals we saw last week, but a dollar cheaper for some reason.

