Apple Watch Series 7 hits new all-time low of $279 for Prime Day

Apple's most powerful smartwatch right now has dropped to the best price we've seen it. You can pick up the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS only) for only $279, which is more than $100 off its normal price and $20 cheaper than we saw it during a sale at the start of June. GPS + Cellular models are also on sale starting at $379. While it is worth noting that we could see the next generation wearable, the Series 8, debut in September, this deal is the best around right now if you can't wait until then to get a new smartwatch.

While Apple didn't change too much when going from the Series 6 to the Series 7, it did make a couple of meaningful updates. First and foremost, the Series 7's display is larger, making it easier to see text and graphics, plus you can use the on-screen keyboard to type out messages, too. In addition to that, the Series 7 has new overnight respiratory tracking and faster charging. The former is an interesting feature of the smartwatch's sleep tracking capabilities, although the device still lags behind competitors when it comes to the amount of data it tracks during sleep. Speedier charging is quite handy, as you'll get 10 percent power in just 10 minutes of charging.

Otherwise, the Series 7 has all of the same features you'll find on the Series 6. It tracks all-day heart rate and activity, plus it includes a built-in GPS, ECG tool, blood oxygen sensor, onboard music space and more. It can be used with Apple Pay to make NFC purchases and it supports features like fall detection and Emergency SOS. Not only is the Series 7 our current favorite smartwatch, but it's the most comprehensive Watch that Apple has ever made — so it's a no-brainer purchase when you can pick it up for $279.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.