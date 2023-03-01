It's a good deal, so long as you aren't fussy about the color.

Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to a record low of $329 It's a good deal, so long as you aren't fussy about the color.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

This is a good moment to buy a smartwatch to track your early spring runs. Amazon is once again selling the 41mm Product Red Apple Watch Series 8 at a record low price of $329, or a sizeable $70 off. While you won't have your choice of case sizes or colors, you probably won't mind if you were otherwise looking at a Watch SE (or clearance Series 7) to save money.

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) Apple's starter Series 8 model has returned to its best price yet. $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 remains our pick for the best overall smartwatch, and for good reason. While it's only a slight improvement over the Series 7, that still makes it fast, with a robust app ecosystem and extensive health and fitness features. The most recent model adds temperature tracking for people monitoring their ovulation cycles, and crash detection that can alert first responders.

The iPhone requirement rules out Android users. And if you don't crave the always-on display or advanced health monitoring, the latest-generation Apple Watch SE may still be the better value. At this price, however, the Series 8 is hard to top if you want a good all-rounder that can handle everything from workouts through to music streaming and navigation.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.