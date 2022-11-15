Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Ultra vs SE 2022: Which should you buy?

There are more Apple Watches than ever before. Between the Series 8, Watch Ultra and second-gen SE, shopping for a smartwatch is a lot trickier than in years past. Are the Watch Ultra's outdoors-friendly features worth the $800 and bulkier size? What differentiates the Series 8 from the new SE? Check out the video below detailing how they compare against each other to help you make your decision if you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch.

