The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $349 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's not the lowest price we've ever seen on an Apple Watch Series 7, but it's close. Here at Engadget, our sharp-eyed commerce team noticed that Amazon is selling Apple's latest smartwatch for $349, or $50 off the normal starting price. This time around, it's the Product RED and green models specifically that are on sale. Though we've seen the green variant on sale for $10 less, this is the lowest price we've seen on the red edition, if that's the color you happen to have been eyeing.

For the money, you're looking at an entry-level aluminum model with GPS connectivity and a 41mm screen (the smaller of the two sizes, with the larger measuring 45mm). Indeed, it's mostly that slightly larger and therefore more user-friendly display that distinguishes it from the previous-gen Series 6. You'll also appreciate the 33-percent faster charging speeds in your day-to-day use. (Can confirm, as a Series 7 owner myself.)

Otherwise, the Series 7 offers everything we already loved about the Apple Watch, including a wide selection of apps and watchfaces, automatic workout detection and a mix of health and safety features including a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen readings and fall detection.