Apple WWDC 2023 keynote: Watch it here at 1PM ET

It's WWDC time, folks. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today with a keynote that's sure to be full of big news. We'll have full coverage of everything you need to know from the event right here on Engadget, along with immediate reactions to the announcements in our liveblog. You'll also be able to watch the keynote, which starts at 1PM ET, below.

We're expecting some major updates from Apple at this year's WWDC. For one thing, rumors suggest the company will reveal a high-end mixed-reality headset. Apple has been developing the device for many years, according to reports. The headset, said to be called the Reality Pro, is the company's most notable product launch at least since the arrival of the Apple Watch in 2015. However, at an expected price of $3,000, the first version of the headset could be one primarily for early adopters.

Elsewhere, we'll surely hear updates on Apple's operating systems. There could be an enormous change to the iPhone and iPad ecosystem in store if rumors hold true and Apple officially supports third-party app stores in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. We may well learn about several new Macs at the event too, such as a 15-inch MacBook Air. In any case, we won't have to wait long to find out what Apple has in store.

