Apple's 1TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is cheaper than ever

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

As tablets get more powerful, some are becoming suitable replacements for laptops. That's particularly the case with the higher capacity models of Apple's iPad Pros. Right now the larger, 12.9-inch models with either 1TB or 2TB of storage are $200 off at Amazon. The deal covers both the Wi-Fi only models and configurations with cellular connectivity. The sale brings the 1TB, Wi-Fi model down to $1,599 instead of $1,799 and makes the 2TB Wi-Fi plus cellular model $2,199 instead of $2,399. A $200 discount still doesn't make these cheap devices by any stretch, but if you've been thinking about upgrading your laptop, and also want the portability of a tablet, this could be a good time to buy.

Apple Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro Save $200 on a tablet that's powerful enough to stand in for a laptop. $1,599 at Amazon

We gave the iPad Pro a review score of 87 when it debuted late last year. The latest generation of the iPad Pro didn't see a total rebuild like the standard iPad did, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Pro already benefited from having an amazing screen and superior build, but this time around, Apple increased processing power with the addition of their M2 chip. The latest operating system, iPadOS 16, added Stage Manager, an innovative multitasking system that lets you easily use multiple windows while working with your iPad.

Combine the software tweak with a faster chip, and you've got a slab that aspires to do laptop duty — especially after adding in accessories like the Magic Keyboard and the latest generation Apple Pencil. On the screen front, the 12.9-inch Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR panel with mini-LED backlighting for great range and contrast. The Pro also houses a solid, all-day battery and robust speakers. Around back, there's one 12-megapixel wide and one10MP ultra wide camera, plus a flash and LIDAR scanner. The ultra wide 12MP front-facing camera is still oriented to the portrait side, making you a little off-center on video calls if you're docked into a keyboard. It's also not a light tablet, weighing in at a pound and a half, but perhaps that's to be expected from such a powerful machine.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.