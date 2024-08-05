Apple's AirPods Max drop back down to $400

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are on sale for $400 via Amazon. This isn’t a record-low, though it’s close, but does represent a savings of $150. The sale includes a bunch of colorways, like gray, blue, silver and pink.

For the uninitiated, these are Apple’s high-end over-ear headphones. They are, in a word, luxe. In our official review, we praised the excellent, balanced sound and useful ANC. These headphones sound very good, which is aided by an adaptive EQ system that automatically adjusts low and mid-frequencies. This algorithm takes into account how the headphones are being worn, such as the fit and earcup seal.

We also praised the solid battery life, getting around 20 hours of use even with ANC and spatial audio turned on. The battery life is enhanced by an automatic “lower power mode” that kicks in after 72 hours outside of the case. This mode disables Bluetooth and Find My. There’s no power button, so the headphones never really turn off until the battery is completely drained. However, the quick-charge feature provides 90 minutes of listening time in just five minutes at the charger.

Billy Steele/Engadget

On the downside, the included case isn’t really a case at all. It’s basically a wraparound piece of cloth. However, resting the headphones inside of the "case" automatically puts them in a power-preservation mode. The other significant drawback is the price. Simply put, $550 is just a whole lot of money for a pair of headphones, especially ones that are over four years old. Many of the features have been surpassed by the newer second-gen version. In other words, these headphones don't have adaptive transparency and lack USB-C charging.