Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $180 today only

The AirPods Pro may not have received the major update that the standard earbuds did last year, but they're still the model with the best sound quality. Plus, they now come with a MagSafe charging case, which is a great perk. Today only, you can grab a pair of AirPods Pro for $180, or 28 percent off their normal price. While not the all-time low we saw last Black Friday ($159), it's still a good deal for this time of year — and lower than Amazon's current going rate of $197.

You probably know the deal about AirPods Pro by now, but in case you need a refresher: these earbuds have a more comfortable design thanks to their interchangeable tips and the sound quality is much better than other Apple earbuds. They have a built-in amplifier and support Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes frequencies to each user's ear. Their active noise cancellation does a good job of blocking out most surrounding noises and you can use Transparency mode to jump in and out of conversations when necessary. We also like that audio automatically pauses when you take one of the buds out of your ear, so you won't miss a beat.

And like other Apple earbuds, the AirPods Pro have the H1 chip inside, which enables things like hands-free Siri access and quick pairing. If you use a lot of Apple devices, the AirPods Pro will also automatically switch to the gadget you're currently using — that means you can take a call from your iPhone and go back to listening to music from your Mac seamlessly. You can expect the Pros to last about five hours before needing a recharge, and their MagSafe case lets you use magnetic wireless chargers to power them up.

They may not be as cheap as they were on Black Friday, but those deep discounts are hard to come by outside of the holiday shopping season. Woot's one-day sale is a good one to consider if you've had your eye on the Pros for a while. Just remember to check out the site's return policy, as it differs greatly from that of its parent company, Amazon.

