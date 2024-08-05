Apple’s iPad mini drops to a record low of $380

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you’ve been holding out for a deal on an iPad mini, it may be time to make a move. Apple’s mini-tablet has dropped to a record low on Amazon. Usually $499, the sixth-gen model with 64GB is on sale for a mere $379. If you want more storage, the 256GB variant, typically $649, is on sale for $529.

Although the iPad mini is a niche device these days, it’s still a terrific tablet for those who like something smaller to easily hold in one hand and stow away in a small bag or purse. It can serve as a fancy eReader (through Apple Books, Kindle or any other iPadOS reading app), and it’s handy for perusing other content, watching videos and FaceTiming friends. It even includes Apple’s AI-powered Center Stage feature, which keeps you in frame on video calls.

This sixth-generation model is several years old (it launched in 2021), but it’s still Apple’s newest model. It was the first to shed the old Touch ID home button design from iPads in the days of yore, moving to an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that nearly covers its entire face. Like the iPad Air, its Touch ID sensor is on its power / sleep button, which is on the tablet’s side. It has a 2266 x 1488 resolution with 326 ppi.

Its battery life is rated for up to 10 hours, but it lasted around 12 in Engadget’s continuous video playback test. Powering it is the A15 Bionic chip, only one generation behind the A16 found in the (non-Pro) iPhone 15 series.

The iPad mini supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to its side. The tablet includes a USB-C charging port, aligning with Apple’s current standard.

