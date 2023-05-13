Apple’s M1 iPad Air drops to $500 at Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s 5th-generation iPad Air for a while, now is a great time to purchase one. On Amazon, a handful of the 64GB WiFi models are $99 off at the moment. Specifically, you can get the Space Gray, Blue and Starlight colorways for $500. That’s a record-low price for the iPad Air.

Apple Apple iPad Air with M1 chip With its powerful M1 processor, vivid 10.9-inch display and elegant design, the 2022 iPad Air is a great option for most consumers. $500 at Amazon

Of all the different tablet models Apple currently offers, the iPad Air is the one that’s the best for most people . Engadget Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham awarded the tablet a score of 90 when he reviewed it last spring. The iPad Air features the same elegant design language as the iPad Pro while costing significantly less. It’s also no slouch, with Apple adding its M1 system-on-a-chip to the 2022 model. That’s the same processor you’ll find on some of the company’s older Mac laptops, making it more than powerful enough to handle any task you could throw at it. The iPad Air also comes with a bright and vivid 10.9-inch display, a USB-C port for charging and a battery that can power the device for about 12 hours before it needs time at the outlet. About the only issue with the iPad Air is that the base model only comes with 64GB of storage. Keep that in mind if you decide to take advantage of Amazon’s sale.

