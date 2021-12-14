Apple's second-generation AirPods drop to $90 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While they're slated to arrive after Christmas, Apple's second-generation AirPods have returned to a record-low price. Amazon has the earbuds for $90, which is only one dollar more than they were on Black Friday. If you can wait until after December 25th to get them, you'll get one of the best deals on these earbuds that we've seen all year.

These are the classic AirPods most people are familiar with by now. They have a similar design to Apple's old EarPods and they have the H1 chip inside that helps them quickly pair with iOS devices as well as switch in between devices like iPhones, iPads and Macs. While you can get better sounding earbuds at a similar price, AirPods remain one of the best options for those who primarily use Apple devices because they conveniently pair and switch between them. You'll also be able to monitor each buds' battery life, as well as the case's charge, from your iPhone. You'll get roughly five hours of use before needing to power up again, and the case provides more than 24 hours of total listening time.

While they don't have many of the new features that the latest, 3rd-generation AirPods have, the second-gen models remain a good option if you're on a budget and want those signature Apple perks. The latest AirPods are on sale for $150 right now, or about $30 off their normal price, and we'd recommend springing for those if you have the extra cash. We gave them a score of 88 for their more comfortable design, improved audio quality and longer battery life.

