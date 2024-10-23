Adobe Fresco’s previously paywalled features are now free for everyone

Adobe Fresco is Adobe’s painting app, designed to compete with apps like Clip Studio Paint and Procreate. It launched almost five years ago for $10 a year, which was reasonable, but Procreate’s one-time $13 purchase came with many powerful features, which made it the go-to option for artists who wanted to draw on iPad. But now, Adobe is making Fresco completely free to use , letting everyone use functions that used to be locked behind a paywall.

By looking at this Adobe Fresco FAQs page , we can see what the paid plans back then offered. Fresco did have a free plan from the beginning, but those who didn’t pay are missing out on more than a thousand brushes, premium shapes and the ability to import custom brushes. Now, all of these features are free to use for all users.

For the uninitiated, Adobe Fresco is available on iPhone, iPad, Windows PCs and Windows tablets. Not every model will run the app, but you can check this list to see if your device is compatible. Most recent devices should be able to use it, though — support goes all the way back to iPhones and iPads Apple released nearly 10 years ago, including the iPhone 6 and every iPad Pro.

By making Fresco completely free, Adobe may be attempting to fight against the competition now that those apps cost more money. Fresco has unique functions like motion presets to instantly animate drawings and artwork mirroring, as mentioned by The Verge . Now that you can download it for free, those interested can grab it from the Apple App Store or the Adobe website .

