Apple is adding tens of thousands of recipes to News+

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Apple is set to give News+ subscribers more than a soupçon of fresh material. When iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 arrive in April, the company will add a Food section to News+.

This will include tens of thousands of recipes, along with stories curated by Apple News editors about healthy eating, restaurants, kitchen essentials and so on. Apple says "the world's top food publishers" — including Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food and Serious Eats — will supply the recipes and stories.

One notable omission from that list is The New York Times, which has a separate subscription for its famed Cooking app. As such, it seems Apple is trying to go toe-to-toe with one of the country's papers of record on another front after it added games for News+ subscribers . Of course, there are plenty of other places you can go on the web for recipes and cooking tips .

Non-News+ subscribers will have access to a limited number of stories and recipes. An appetizer, if you will, to encourage folks to sign up for the full buffet.

New recipes will be added to the Recipe Catalog every day. You'll be able to browse, search and filter the library. Apple says the format makes it easy to review the lists of ingredients and directions. There's an option to view step-by-step instructions in full screen mode (which looks a bit like a lyrics screen in Apple Music). You can also save recipes for offline access, which could be useful for meal planning if you like to go off-grid once in a while.