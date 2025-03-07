Apple must allow app sideloading in Brazil within 90 days, judge orders

Brazil has ordered Apple to allow users to bypass the App Store and sideload apps within 90 days, according a report in Valor Econômico seen by 9to5Mac. The new ruling follows similar orders issued in Europe and elsewhere that were referenced by the Brazilian court. "[Apple] has already complied with similar obligations in other countries, without demonstrating a significant impact or irreparable damage to its business model," wrote judge Pablo Zuniga.

Late last year, Brazil's antitrust regulator CADE ordered Apple to allow users to download apps and make purchases from outside its App Store, with a 20-day deadline and fines for not complying. However, Apple appealed that ruling on the grounds that the changes would be too difficult to implement within the time frame. The court agreed, calling the injunction "disproportionate and unnecessary," buying Apple more time but forcing it to face a public hearing in Brazil.

Following another appeal, this time by CADE, the court ordered Apple to allow sideloading and third-party app stores within the next three months or face fines.

The litigation was launched by the Latin American e-commerce firm Mercado Libre, which complained about developers being forced to pay hefty commissions through Apple's App Store. That was followed later by other developers including Match and Epic Games.

An Apple spokesperson told Valor Econômico that it "believes in vibrant and competitive markets," but said that the changes will "harm the privacy and security" of iOS users. Apple plans to appeal the decision.