California state IDs can now be stored in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet

California is the latest state to make its driver's licenses mobile. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced that both Apple Wallet and Google Wallet will be adding support for California driver's licenses and state IDs. The release clarified that residents still need to carry a physical copy of their identification, but that the mobile option would make age verification faster during air travel and at participating businesses.

“We’re partnering with two iconic California companies – Apple and Google – to provide convenient, private and secure driver’s licenses and ID cards directly on people’s phones," Newsom said. "This is a big step in our efforts to better serve all Californians, meeting people where they’re at and with technology people use every day.”

The addition of licenses to these tech companies' wallet apps is part of a bigger program by California's Department of Motor Vehicles. The mobile Drivers License (mDL) pilot introduced a proprietary wallet app from the state agency that gave California residents the same capabilities to upload their driver's licenses to their smartphones. More than 500,000 residents have done so to date in the mDL program.