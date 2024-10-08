Google Maps now lets you reserve a parking spot inside the app

Google is making it easier for drivers to find and reserve parking. Starting today, it’s possible to access SpotHero , a service that allows people to book parking spaces online, directly through Google Maps and Search.

The next time you use either app to find parking, a “Book Online” button will appear if the lot you find is available to reserve through SpotHero. Tap the button and Google will send you to SpotHero’s website , where you can pay for a spot over a secure connection. The entire process is handled through Maps or Search, with no bouncing between the app of your choice and a browser.

No surprise, it’s also possible to book parking spots ahead of time, with SpotHero offering the option to filter by date and time. You can also search for facilities that offer EV charging, wheelchair accessibility and more. Google has been testing SpotHero integration with select users since April, with today marking the first time the feature is available to everyone.

However, even with the expansion, you may not see the feature in your area. According to SpotHero, it’s possible to use its service to book 8,000 spots in 300 cities across the US and Canada. Some of the more notable locations where it’s possible to use SpotHero to secure parking include Madison Square Garden and the SAP Center.

As TechCrunch notes , SpotHero has been finding its way into more high-profile platforms as of late. Lyft has offered SpotHero integration since 2022 , for instance. More recently, SpotHero made its way to Apple Maps . As for Google, today’s announcement represents the latest effort by the search giant to keep Maps and Search relevant in two increasingly competitive markets.

