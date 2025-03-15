Google's Find My Device app can now show your contacts’ real-time locations

Google's update to the Find My Device app, which adds a "People" tab showing contacts who have shared their location with you (and vice versa), is now available for Android users. The company announced the feature at the beginning of the month with the March Pixel Drop, and it started rolling out this week, as spotted by 9to5Google. With the update, you can now see your approved contacts' real-time locations on the map, above a list that displays the addresses of their current positions, their distance from you and the time since that information was last refreshed.

While Google Maps already let users manage location sharing and keep track of trusted contacts, the Find My Device update makes all this information easier to find, with a more straightforward presentation. In the People tab, you can choose to see the contacts who have shared their location with you, and those you've shared your location with. You can also switch Google accounts and change your Location Sharing settings at any time from within the app using the tab at the top right. The update comes almost a year after Google first launched Find My Device, and brings the service more in line with Apple's Find My app.