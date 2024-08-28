Instagram may be adding real-time Spotify integration

Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi spotted an Instagram feature that may be in development: real-time Spotify integration. The extant code seems to indicate that songs played on Spotify will create Notes automatically within Instagram. These Notes appear on top of your inbox and profile picture if people tap to view your Instagram profile.

This sort of feature already exists in Discord . And Instagram Users can already add Spotify tracks to their Notes or Stories manually, so iterating on that isn't completely outrageous. That said, Instagram isn’t the type of chat platform people keep open for extended periods so it's unclear if there would be as much value in real-time music integration, should the feature ever properly see the light of day.