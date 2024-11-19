Lyft is bringing rider verification to the entire nation

This past summer, Lyft began testing its driver verification program in nine cities. Now, the feature will be available nationwide. The program mirrors Uber’s own verification system , which went live for US customers in September.

With either company, the verification system works about the same: rider names are cross-referenced against a database to ensure they are who they say they are. Failing that, riders can upload photos of government IDs to enroll. Ideally, verified identities will make drivers feel safer picking up complete strangers in their cars.

Along with the verification program, Lyft is adding a few quality-of-life improvements. The app will now inform drivers if their passengers are in areas like bike or bus lanes. Drivers in some places will also find out if a route goes through a school or traffic enforcement. Additionally, Lyft is piloting a restroom finder for drivers. Like Uber and Waze, it's also implementing real-time road alerts that allow drivers to mark accidents, heavy traffic or road closures.