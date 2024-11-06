Proton brings more encrypted collaboration features to its Docs app

You'll now be able to suggest and track changes in documents, much like in Word and Google Docs.

Proton is continuing to build out its Drive suite of productivity tools for its privacy-focused alternative to Google Docs and Microsoft Word. The latest update is to the Docs app , which now has a "suggesting mode." Proton claims that this is the "first and only encrypted, real-time collaboration feature designed for teams managing sensitive documents to streamline review processes and allowing seamless and secure collaboration."

Suggesting mode should be familiar to anyone who's shared a Google Doc with someone else for feedback. It offers things like suggestions for modifying the text, tracked changes and a way to save a copy of the original version to make sure nothing's accidentally lost during the editing process.

Proton

Elsewhere, a new public links feature allows you to set permissions to read-only and apply an expiration date, giving you more control over shared documents. In the Proton Drive Windows app, you'll be able to see all of the files that collaborators have shared with you. It's possible to sync these for offline access as well.

Since Proton debuted Docs in July, it has been expanding the app's feature set with options including PDF exporting, keyboard shortcuts, additional formatting tools and a word count function. With the addition of suggested mode, it's getting closer to having all of the features that folks have come to expect from the likes of Google Docs, making it more of a viable option for collaborative teams who are concerned about sharing documents containing sensitive information.